First snow of the season comes to Fort Wayne

They were able to enjoy the outdoor fun a month before winter begins.

Fort Wayne residents woke up Sunday morning to a blanket of snow covering the ground.

Fox 55's nico pennisi spoke with families about how they're enjoying this frosty weather.

Stand up: "fort wayne residents woke up to a white blanket covering the ground this morning, as we welcomed the first snow of the season."

Taylor berghoff: "there's nothing like the excitement of a 5-year-old waking up in the morning and seeing snow."

Taylor berghoff and her daughter addison woke up early this morning and geared up to build snowmen.

Taylor berghoff: "how many did we make?"addison tippmann: "three."taylor berghoff: "we made three snowmen, we have a daddy snowman, an addi snowman, and a baby sissy snowman."if you ask addison there's only five things you need for the perfect snowman: snow for the body, mulch for the mouth, a carrot for the nose, red grapes for the eyes and sticks for the arms. taylor berghoff: "we pulled the sticks from our trees."for the crismore-manzaneda family, today was about snowball fights and sledding.mother of three katie crismore says it was nice to see her kids just be kids.

Katie crismore: "it was very nice letting them play outside and just be kids in the snow.

We were the only ones outside so i really didn't have anything to worry about."crismore has been limiting her children's contact with neighborhood kids since the start of the pandemic.

Katie crismore: "because i work at parkview, i have kind of been really really careful with who they're around."playing outside in the snow is the perfect social-distance- friendly activity for her children.

She says her kids only go from home, to school, to their grandma's house because of covid-19.

Berghoff says the pandemic has been difficult for her family as well.

Taylor berghoff: "she doesn't quite understand what's going on.

She does and she doesn't, you know in a 5- year-old's mind.

She misses her friends and she misses her teachers."stand up: "being a working mom has been tough for berghoff.

Her daughter's preschool shut down last thursday because of covid-19 and she's been struggling to keep the kids entertained.

That's why a day like today is a breath of fresh air for her.

In fort wayne, i'm nico pennisi, fox 55 news."