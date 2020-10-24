Love and jihad don't go hand-in-hand: TMC MP Nusrat Jahan

All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP, Nusrat Jahan on November 23 preached love and said "love is very personal, and love and jihad don't go hand-in-hand." Her comments came on recent laws on 'love jihad'.

Nusrat said, "Love is very personal.

Love and jihad don't go hand-in-hand.

Just before polls, people come up with topics like this.

It is a personal choice who you want to be with.

Be in love and start falling in love with each other.

Don't make religion a political tool."