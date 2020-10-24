Love and jihad don't go hand-in-hand: TMC MP Nusrat Jahan

All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP, Nusrat Jahan on November 23 preached love and said "love is very personal, and love and jihad don't go hand-in-hand." Her comments came on recent laws on 'love jihad'.
Nusrat said, "Love is very personal.
Love and jihad don't go hand-in-hand.
Just before polls, people come up with topics like this.
It is a personal choice who you want to be with.
Be in love and start falling in love with each other.
Trinamool Congress’ Lok Sabha MP Nusrat Jahan has spoken on the ‘Love-Jihad’ law that has been proposed by some BJP ruled states. ‘Love is personal. Love and jihad can't go hand in hand. Who I love is personal and no one can have a say in that,’ The TMC MP said. Jahan, who has faced the ire of hardliners for wearing vermillion on her head, practising customs of a Hindu married woman, said that people need to stop using religion as a political tool. She added that some parties rake up such issues during elections and reminded them that India is a democracy and what you eat, who you marry are personal choices. Jahan also said that in West Bengal under Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, there is no discrimination on the basis of caste, creed, gender or religion and such the youth are not interested in such issues. This comes as some BJP ruled states including Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Assam & Haryana are mulling an anti ‘Love Jihad’ law. Watch the full video for all the details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:28Published
Trinamool Congress MP Nusrat Jahan was seen dancing during Durga Puja celebrations in West Bengal’s New Alipore. Nusrat was spotted in a red & white sari dancing with women. She was also seen playing the traditional drum or Dhak on Durga Ashtami. Jahan & other people were seen wearing masks to contain the spread of Covid-19. Accompanied by her husband, she offered flowers at Suruchi Sangha Pandal. Amid Coivd surge, Durga Puja has been a low-key affair minus the grand festivities. The Calcutta High Court has ruled Durga Puja pandals across West Bengal as ‘no entry zones’ this year.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:30Published
Speaking on the 'Love-Jihad' law, Congress leader KTS Tulsi on November 23 said love is a religion and we need to spread love, not fear. He said, "Love is a religion. Those in love don't care, they think they're bigger than oceans. You can kill them but that's not going to stop love. There were Heer-Ranjha, Sohni-Mahiwal, Sassui-Punnhun and many more. We need to spread love, not fear."