Shanghai conducts mass COVID tests at airport

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 10 said that there are unnecessary attempts to bring bilateral issues in the SCO agenda are violation of SCO Charter and Shanghai spirit. He was addressing the 20th Summit of SCO Council of Heads of State, via video-conferencing. He said. "It is unfortunate that there are unnecessary attempts to bring bilateral issues in the SCO agenda, which is in violation of SCO Charter and Shanghai spirit."
Former Assam chief minister and veteran Congress politician Tarun Gogoi passed away at the age of 86 in Guwahati on November 23. Tarun Gogoi was undergoing treatment at GMCH for post-COVID complications. Gogoi's health condition was in 'very critical' state. He had tested positive for COVID in August.
A CCTV footage shows the explosion in the truck, which was intercepted by security forces near Ban Toll Plaza in J-K's Nagrota where four terrorists were killed by the security forces on November 19. The driver of the truck managed to escape. Four terrorists were gunned down and two police constables sustained injuries in the encounter at Ban Toll Plaza in Jammu today.
A baby was allegedly kidnapped from a hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Indore. The incident reportedly took place at the Maharaja Yeshwantrao hospital. The victim was born on November 15 and allegedly kidnapped by a woman masquerading as a nurse in the evening on the same day. The alleged kidnapper was caught on the hospital CCTV exiting with a baby in her arms. Watch the full video for more.
A newborn child was allegedly stolen by a woman from Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital in Indore on Nov 15. An FIR has been registered. "The woman had told the child's grandmother that his heartbeat is erratic and he needs to be taken for a check-up. Grandmother accompanied her but the woman slipped away on the pretext of check-up. CCTV footage IS being scrutinised. Investigation is on," said Vijay Khatri, SP Indore (East).
Mayor Eric Garcetti Monday announced an expansion of the city's mobile testing program to provide COVID-19 tests in underserved areas as well as the establishment of a testing facility at Los Angeles..
