Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Klopp focuses on relentless schedule despite pride in record-breaking side

Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 03:15s - Published
Klopp focuses on relentless schedule despite pride in record-breaking side

Klopp focuses on relentless schedule despite pride in record-breaking side

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp worries for the fitness of his players with a packed fixture schedule.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Jürgen Klopp Jürgen Klopp German association football player and manager

Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool boss urges Sky and BT to fix schedule

 Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says they might struggle to end the season with 11 players and warns "we are all done" unless broadcasters talk to each other about..
BBC News

'I am not sure if we will finish the season with 11 players' - Klopp urges broadcasters to fix schedule

 Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says they might struggle to end the season with 11 players and warns "we are all done" unless broadcasters talk to each other about..
BBC News
Jurgen Klopp speaks about Liverpool’s record-breaking win [Video]

Jurgen Klopp speaks about Liverpool’s record-breaking win

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp hailed the “incredible” achievement of settinga new unbeaten club record but admits he has little time to enjoy it. Klopp’sside set a new club landmark of 64 home league matches without defeat –eclipsing the great team of the late 1970s and early 1980s – with Diogo Jotaand Roberto Firmino on the scoresheet in a 3-0 win over Leicester after JonnyEvans’ early own goal. Jota also reached his own personal milestone, becomingthe first Liverpool player to score in his first four top-flight leagueappearances at Anfield.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:37Published

Liverpool F.C. Liverpool F.C. Association football club in England

Premier League round-up: Spurs go top while Liverpool beat Leicester [Video]

Premier League round-up: Spurs go top while Liverpool beat Leicester

A round-up of the weekend's Premier League action as Jose Mourinho's Tottenhamtake top spot before Liverpool leapfrog Leicester with a 3-0 win.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 02:06Published