Klopp focuses on relentless schedule despite pride in record-breaking side

Jurgen Klopp speaks about Liverpool’s record-breaking win



Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp hailed the “incredible” achievement of settinga new unbeaten club record but admits he has little time to enjoy it. Klopp’sside set a new club landmark of 64 home league matches without defeat –eclipsing the great team of the late 1970s and early 1980s – with Diogo Jotaand Roberto Firmino on the scoresheet in a 3-0 win over Leicester after JonnyEvans’ early own goal. Jota also reached his own personal milestone, becomingthe first Liverpool player to score in his first four top-flight leagueappearances at Anfield.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:37 Published on January 1, 1970