HM Amit Shah flags off mobile RT-PCR lab in Delhi

Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived at Chennai International Airport on November 22, to leave for Delhi. He was on a two-day visit to the city. Home Minister inaugurated and laid foundation stone of various development projects. Scores of supporters queued up outside airport to see off.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah challenged DMK and Congress for debate over development in Tamil Nadu. Shah said that the schemes and funds provided to the state by the Modi govt are not meant for help but it is the right of Tamil Nadu that were not being given to it earlier. "At times, I hear DMK leaders speaking of injustice done to Tamil Nadu. DMK and Congress were at the Centre for 10 long years. We are ready for a debate on if Tamil Nadu got more help in those 10 years. It was during the tenure of Modi govt that the state got what it deserved," he said. The home minister was in Chennai to lay the foundation stone of various development projects. Earlier, the HM laid the foundation stone for phase-two of the Chennai Metro Rail Project. Shah also dedicated the new reservoir at Thervaikandigai to the people of Chennai.
Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh Bhupesh Baghel met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at latter's residence in Delhi on November 17. CM Baghel conveyed Deepavali greetings to Union Home Minister and discussed various issues related to Chhattisgarh with him. "I had a detailed discussion with Home Minister Amit Shah on Naxal issue in the state. We discussed various issues including development and security of the state. Home Minister has assured immediate action on the same," Baghel told media persons after meeting the HM.
Health Minister of Delhi, Satyendar Jain on November 23 blamed stubble burning for Delhi's situation on COVID-19. He said, "Stubble burning has made the situation worse and has contributed to increased COVID-19 deaths in Delhi. Now when the pollution level has reduced, its impact will be seen in the next 2-3 weeks."
Director-General of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), SS Deswal said that capacity of beds will increase up to 3,000 at Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre in Delhi's Chhatarpur. ITBP DG SS Deswal said, "We will expand the operational capacity of beds from 2,000 to 3,000, for the treatment of COVID-19 patients in Delhi-NCR. These added beds will also include oxygen supply facility. There are nearly 550 patients admitted and patients admitted here are those who can't afford private and high-end hospitals."
India's COVID-19 tally reached 91,39,866 on November 23. As compared to yesterday, a significant rise in new COVID-19 cases was observed. The spike of 44,059 new cases and 511 deaths reported in last 24 hrs. Currently, there are 4,43,486 active cases of coronavirus in the country whereas, total cured cases are 85,62,642 with 41,024 new discharges. According to ICMR, 8,49,596 samples were tested on Nov 22.
India on November 22 recorded 45,209 new COVID-19 infections. With this spike, India's total cases rose to 90,95,807. With 501 new deaths, toll mounts to 1,33,227. Currently, the number of total active cases are 4,40,962. However, total discharged cases is at 85,21,617 with 43,493 new discharges in last 24 hours. According to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 10,75,326 samples were tested on November 21.