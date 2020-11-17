Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

HM Amit Shah flags off mobile RT-PCR lab in Delhi

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:10s - Published
HM Amit Shah flags off mobile RT-PCR lab in Delhi

HM Amit Shah flags off mobile RT-PCR lab in Delhi

Union Home Minister Amit Shah flagged off a mobile RT-PCR lab on November 23 at ICMR headquarters in Ansari Nagar.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan also attended the ceremony.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Amit Shah Amit Shah Minister of Home Affairs (India)

Mamata Banerjee attacks Amit Shah at Bankura event, says lunch with tribal family is a photo op

 The CM of Bengal alleged that Amit Shah had not eaten the food prepared by the tribal family, and the food was brought from outside.
DNA
Amit Shah leaves for Delhi following 2-day visit to Tamil Nadu [Video]

Amit Shah leaves for Delhi following 2-day visit to Tamil Nadu

Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived at Chennai International Airport on November 22, to leave for Delhi. He was on a two-day visit to the city. Home Minister inaugurated and laid foundation stone of various development projects. Scores of supporters queued up outside airport to see off.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:50Published

H&M H&M

Watch: Amit Shah challenges DMK, Cong for debate over development in Tamil Nadu [Video]

Watch: Amit Shah challenges DMK, Cong for debate over development in Tamil Nadu

Union Home Minister Amit Shah challenged DMK and Congress for debate over development in Tamil Nadu. Shah said that the schemes and funds provided to the state by the Modi govt are not meant for help but it is the right of Tamil Nadu that were not being given to it earlier. "At times, I hear DMK leaders speaking of injustice done to Tamil Nadu. DMK and Congress were at the Centre for 10 long years. We are ready for a debate on if Tamil Nadu got more help in those 10 years. It was during the tenure of Modi govt that the state got what it deserved," he said. The home minister was in Chennai to lay the foundation stone of various development projects. Earlier, the HM laid the foundation stone for phase-two of the Chennai Metro Rail Project. Shah also dedicated the new reservoir at Thervaikandigai to the people of Chennai.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:11Published
Discussed Naxal issue in detail with Amit Shah: Chhattisgarh CM on Delhi visit [Video]

Discussed Naxal issue in detail with Amit Shah: Chhattisgarh CM on Delhi visit

Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh Bhupesh Baghel met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at latter's residence in Delhi on November 17. CM Baghel conveyed Deepavali greetings to Union Home Minister and discussed various issues related to Chhattisgarh with him. "I had a detailed discussion with Home Minister Amit Shah on Naxal issue in the state. We discussed various issues including development and security of the state. Home Minister has assured immediate action on the same," Baghel told media persons after meeting the HM.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:31Published

Reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction Reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction Laboratory technique to multiply an RNA sample for study

Maharashtra makes COVID negative report mandatory for people from these states; details here

 Maharashtra has made it compulsory for an RT-PCR negative test report for all people arriving by air, road or rail from these four states.
DNA

Covid-19 in Delhi: 3.7 lakh surveyed, first time RT-PCR tests more than antigen tests

 For the first time, the number of RT-PCR tests in Delhi has exceeded the number of rapid antigen tests, while over 3.7 lakh people have been surveyed as part of..
IndiaTimes

Troubling trend: India test numbers fall, RAT share remains high

 Widespread use of RAT, in some cases up to 90% of all tests, has raised fears that a large number of positive cases could be missed. As per the ICMR protocol,..
IndiaTimes

Delhi Delhi Megacity and union territory of India, containing the national capital

COVID-19: 'Stubble burning made situation worse in Delhi,' says Satyendar Jain [Video]

COVID-19: 'Stubble burning made situation worse in Delhi,' says Satyendar Jain

Health Minister of Delhi, Satyendar Jain on November 23 blamed stubble burning for Delhi's situation on COVID-19. He said, "Stubble burning has made the situation worse and has contributed to increased COVID-19 deaths in Delhi. Now when the pollution level has reduced, its impact will be seen in the next 2-3 weeks."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:17Published
Capacity of beds will increase up to 3,000 at Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre: ITBP DG [Video]

Capacity of beds will increase up to 3,000 at Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre: ITBP DG

Director-General of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), SS Deswal said that capacity of beds will increase up to 3,000 at Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre in Delhi's Chhatarpur. ITBP DG SS Deswal said, "We will expand the operational capacity of beds from 2,000 to 3,000, for the treatment of COVID-19 patients in Delhi-NCR. These added beds will also include oxygen supply facility. There are nearly 550 patients admitted and patients admitted here are those who can't afford private and high-end hospitals."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:10Published

Harsh Vardhan (Delhi politician) Harsh Vardhan (Delhi politician) Indian politician

India talking to vaccine cos, to procure 400-500m doses till July: Harsh Vardhan

 Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Thursday that India is in talks with the vaccine companies for the procurement of 400 to 500 million doses till July..
IndiaTimes

Indian Council of Medical Research Indian Council of Medical Research

With 44,059 new cases, India's total COVID-19 tally crossed 91-lakh mark [Video]

With 44,059 new cases, India's total COVID-19 tally crossed 91-lakh mark

India's COVID-19 tally reached 91,39,866 on November 23. As compared to yesterday, a significant rise in new COVID-19 cases was observed. The spike of 44,059 new cases and 511 deaths reported in last 24 hrs. Currently, there are 4,43,486 active cases of coronavirus in the country whereas, total cured cases are 85,62,642 with 41,024 new discharges. According to ICMR, 8,49,596 samples were tested on Nov 22.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:11Published
India records 45,209 new COVID-19 infections [Video]

India records 45,209 new COVID-19 infections

India on November 22 recorded 45,209 new COVID-19 infections. With this spike, India's total cases rose to 90,95,807. With 501 new deaths, toll mounts to 1,33,227. Currently, the number of total active cases are 4,40,962. However, total discharged cases is at 85,21,617 with 43,493 new discharges in last 24 hours. According to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 10,75,326 samples were tested on November 21.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:18Published

Related news from verified sources

Amit Shah opens mobile testing lab in Delhi

Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated a mobile COVID-19 RT-PCR Lab at the Indian Council of...
Hindu - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Amit Shah meets state office bearers, district presidents of BJP in Chennai [Video]

Amit Shah meets state office bearers, district presidents of BJP in Chennai

Union Home Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Amit Shah met state office bearers and district presidents of the BJP in Chennai on November 21. He is on a two-day visit to the state...

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:21Published
Happy that Tamil Nadu secured 1st place in good governance: Amit Shah [Video]

Happy that Tamil Nadu secured 1st place in good governance: Amit Shah

Tamil Nadu has secured first place among the states in good governance this year, said Home Minister Amit Shah on November 21 after inaugurating various development projects in Tamil Nadu. He said,..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:42Published
Amit Shah challenges DMK, Congress for debate over development in Tamil Nadu [Video]

Amit Shah challenges DMK, Congress for debate over development in Tamil Nadu

After inaugurating various development projects in Tamil Nadu, Home Minister Amit Shah on November 21 said that the party is ready to debate with Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and Congress over..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:07Published