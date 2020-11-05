Global  
 

Ethiopia's Tigray crisis: PM Ahmed gives Tigray forces 72 hours to surrender

Video Credit: FRANCE 24 English - Duration: 02:13s - Published
Ethiopia's Tigray crisis: PM Ahmed gives Tigray forces 72 hours to surrender
Ethiopia's Tigray crisis: PM Ahmed gives Tigray forces 72 hours to surrender

Ethiopia Ethiopia Country in East Africa

Sudan struggles to shelter influx of Ethiopian refugees [Video]

Sudan struggles to shelter influx of Ethiopian refugees

The dire humanitarian situation escalates along Ethiopia's border with Sudan - close to 40,000 people have fled the fighting and are in desperate need of help.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:56Published

Ethiopia's Tigray crisis: UN urges protection of civilians

 People in the region's capital are told to "save themselves" as the army advances on the city.
BBC News
Ethiopia warns civilians of 'no mercy' in Tigray offensive [Video]

Ethiopia warns civilians of 'no mercy' in Tigray offensive

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 01:49Published

Ethiopia may be on the edge of genocide with conflict in the Tigray region

 WARNING: Distressing content The women were midway through their labour when the hospital director came in and told Mihret Glahif she had to run for her life.It..
New Zealand Herald

Tigray Region Tigray Region State in northern Ethiopia

Ethiopia warns civilians of 'no mercy' in Tigray offensive

 NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Ethiopia’s military is warning civilians in the besieged Tigray regional capital that there will be “no mercy” if they don’t..
WorldNews

Ethiopia denies talks on Tigray conflict after African Union names envoys

Ethiopia denies talks on Tigray conflict after African Union names envoys Nairobi/Addis Ababa - Ethiopia denied on Saturday that talks on the growing conflict in its northern...
WorldNews - Published


UN: More than two million children from Tigray need aid [Video]

UN: More than two million children from Tigray need aid

The warring parties in Ethiopia's Tigray region have exchanged rocket fire, with both sides accusing each other of putting civilians in danger that has displaced tens of thousands of people.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 03:02Published
Dozens killed in Ethiopia bus attack amid Tigray conflict [Video]

Dozens killed in Ethiopia bus attack amid Tigray conflict

It is not yet known who carried out the attack or whether it is linked to the escalating crisis in the Tigray region in the country’s north, which is now threatening to destabilise the entire region.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 08:09Published
Ethiopia declares state of emergency in opposition-ruled Tigray [Video]

Ethiopia declares state of emergency in opposition-ruled Tigray

Move follows PM Abiy Ahmed ordering a military response to a deadly attack by Tigray’s ruling party on a federal army camp.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:44Published