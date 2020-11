Food drive supports Las Vegas area bikers Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:35s - Published 8 minutes ago Food drive supports Las Vegas area bikers Bikers across the Las Vegas valley held a food drive to take care of their own this weekend. Bike clubs hosted the 2020 Feed Our Community event on Sunday. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend BIKERS CLUBS COLLECTED FOOD,CLOTHES AND TOILETRIES ANDPASSED THEM OUT TO OTHER BIKERSIN NEED.IT'S JUST IMPORTANT NOW BECAUSEWE ALL NEED SOMETHING.EVERYBODY HAS COME TO A POINTWHERE WE NEED SOMETHING AND WEDONT WANT ANYONE TO FEELASHAMED BECAUSE WE ALL NEEDHELP AND COME DOWN HERE AND GETSOME FOOD IN YOUR BELLY ANDGENTLY USED ITEMS.AND THAT WASN'T IT...THEY ALSOHANDED OUT THANKSGIVING MEALS.:00 - :05 " I SEE EM!YOU'RE LOOKING AT A BIRTHDAYPARADE FOR EIGHT YEAR OLD





