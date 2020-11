Coast Guard Searching For 4 People Off The Coast Of Provincetown After Fishing Boat Sinks Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 00:13s - Published 4 hours ago Coast Guard Searching For 4 People Off The Coast Of Provincetown After Fishing Boat Sinks A Coast Guard search is underway after a fishing boat sank about 20 miles off the coast of Provincetown. 0

