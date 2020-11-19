Trial volunteer amazed by speed of Oxford vaccine success

Interview with Jack Sommers, a volunteer on the AstraZeneca and OxfordUniversity Covid-19 trial, said it was hard to believe how quickly scientistshad developed the vaccine.

Mr Sommers experienced mild side effects – aslightly raised temperature and a pain in his shoulder – while Ms Hurst feltnone at all.

Volunteers receive no information about how the trial is going sohave been following the progress in the media along with everybody else.

AndMr Sommers said that, while he had been very pleased to read about positiveresults from other vaccines such as that developed by Pfizer, there was aspecial feeling about this one.