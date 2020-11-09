Van-Tam: Oxford vaccine easier to use and deploy

Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Professor Jonathan Van-Tam has said the Oxford University and AstraZeneca vaccine is easier to use and easier to deploy over other vaccines due to the temperature it can be held at.
Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
England's deputy chief medical officer Jonathan Van-Tam has described the Moderna vaccine trial results as "brilliant news". Professor Van-Tam had compared the earlier Pfizer vaccine trial results to a goal in a penalty shoot-out and continued the comparison following the Moderna data."It's the second penalty now, that's also gone into the back of the net, so we're starting to feel in a better position." Report by Blairm.
The deputy chief medical officer for England has said he is "hopeful" the first coronavirus vaccine could be seen by Christmas. Speaking at a Downing Street press conference, Professor Jonathan Van-Tam said that the latest Pfizer and BioNTech trials represented a significant scientific breakthrough. However, he said that there was more to be done before it became available and that it would be for the independent regulator to clear it for use in the UK. "This is a very important scientific breakthrough. I am certain of that," he said. "I am hopeful because of all that, but not yet certain that we could begin to see some vaccine by Christmas."
Report by Thomasl.
Interview with Jack Sommers, a volunteer on the AstraZeneca and OxfordUniversity Covid-19 trial, said it was hard to believe how quickly scientistshad developed the vaccine. Mr Sommers experienced mild side effects – aslightly raised temperature and a pain in his shoulder – while Ms Hurst feltnone at all. Volunteers receive no information about how the trial is going sohave been following the progress in the media along with everybody else. AndMr Sommers said that, while he had been very pleased to read about positiveresults from other vaccines such as that developed by Pfizer, there was aspecial feeling about this one.
The AstraZeneca/Oxford University Covid-19 vaccine has reported interimresults from a phase 3 trial showing the jab can prevent the majority ofpeople from developing the disease. What do these findings mean for people inthe UK being vaccinated?
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon says it's "possible, likely in fact" that some households in Scotland will be able to form social bubbles over the festive period, to enable families to spend Christmas Day together.
However, she added she was aware relaxations of the restrictions carried added risks as "the virus won't take Christmas off" and would take the opportunity to spread. Report by Alibhaiz.
Health Secretary Matt Hancock says he hopes the rollout of a new Covid vaccine can begin next month, with the bulk of the deployment continuing in the new year.
The vaccine, developed by the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca, could prevent 70.4% of people from getting the virus and up to 90% if a lower dose is used. Report by Alibhaiz.
Shadow Health Secretary Jonathan Ashworth has called on the government to create a deployment plan for Covid vaccinations, suggesting a dedicated Minister for Vaccines is needed to see the programme through.
His comments come as a vaccine, developed by the University of Oxford, has been found to be up to 90% effective in preventing the virus. Report by Czubalam.