Van-Tam: Oxford vaccine easier to use and deploy

Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Professor Jonathan Van-Tam has said the Oxford University and AstraZeneca vaccine is easier to use and easier to deploy over other vaccines due to the temperature it can be held at.

Report by Browna.

Van-Tam hails 'brilliant news' of Moderna vaccine results

Van-Tam hails ‘brilliant news’ of Moderna vaccine results

England's deputy chief medical officer Jonathan Van-Tam has described the Moderna vaccine trial results as "brilliant news". Professor Van-Tam had compared the earlier Pfizer vaccine trial results to a goal in a penalty shoot-out and continued the comparison following the Moderna data."It's the second penalty now, that's also gone into the back of the net, so we're starting to feel in a better position."

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:36Published
Prof Van-Tam encourages mother to 'be ready' for Covid-19 vaccine

Prof Van-Tam encourages mother to 'be ready' for Covid-19 vaccine

England's deputy chief medical officer Professor Jonathan Van-Tam said he hadencouraged his 78-year-old mother to be ready to take a coronavirus vaccine assoon as possible.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:55Published
Jonathan Van-Tam backs NHS to keep pace with vaccine programme

Jonathan Van-Tam backs NHS to keep pace with vaccine programme

England's deputy chief medical officer Professor Jonathan Van-Tam said hebelieves the NHS is ready to keep pace with the UK's Covid-19 vaccinationprogramme should a vaccine be approved by regulators.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:14Published
'Vaccine by Christmas' predicts Deputy Chief Medical Officer

'Vaccine by Christmas' predicts Deputy Chief Medical Officer

The deputy chief medical officer for England has said he is "hopeful" the first coronavirus vaccine could be seen by Christmas. Speaking at a Downing Street press conference, Professor Jonathan Van-Tam said that the latest Pfizer and BioNTech trials represented a significant scientific breakthrough. However, he said that there was more to be done before it became available and that it would be for the independent regulator to clear it for use in the UK. "This is a very important scientific breakthrough. I am certain of that," he said. "I am hopeful because of all that, but not yet certain that we could begin to see some vaccine by Christmas."

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:51Published

William congratulates Oxford University over vaccine breakthrough

William congratulates Oxford University over vaccine breakthrough

The Duke of Cambridge has congratulated Oxford researchers via a video callafter their vaccine was found to be up to 90% effective in preventingCovid-19.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:58Published
Trial volunteer amazed by speed of Oxford vaccine success

Trial volunteer amazed by speed of Oxford vaccine success

Interview with Jack Sommers, a volunteer on the AstraZeneca and OxfordUniversity Covid-19 trial, said it was hard to believe how quickly scientistshad developed the vaccine. Mr Sommers experienced mild side effects – aslightly raised temperature and a pain in his shoulder – while Ms Hurst feltnone at all. Volunteers receive no information about how the trial is going sohave been following the progress in the media along with everybody else. AndMr Sommers said that, while he had been very pleased to read about positiveresults from other vaccines such as that developed by Pfizer, there was aspecial feeling about this one.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:15Published

AstraZeneca-Oxford COVID-19 vaccine up to 90% effective, late stage trials show

 Another potential coronavirus vaccine is showing promising results. Charlie D'Agata reports from Oxford University in England on the AstraZeneca vaccine trial.
CBS News
What does the Oxford vaccine announcement mean for the population?

What does the Oxford vaccine announcement mean for the population?

The AstraZeneca/Oxford University Covid-19 vaccine has reported interimresults from a phase 3 trial showing the jab can prevent the majority ofpeople from developing the disease. What do these findings mean for people inthe UK being vaccinated?

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 02:32Published

Coronavirus updates: Third vaccine candidate 90% effective; November infections explode; New York City has 650 bodies in freezer trucks

 A third vaccine candidate with positive news: AstraZeneca says its shot is 90% effective. Nevada is under 'statewide pause.' Latest COVID news.
USATODAY.com

Sturgeon: Families in Scotland likely to meet for Christmas

Sturgeon: Families in Scotland likely to meet for Christmas

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon says it's "possible, likely in fact" that some households in Scotland will be able to form social bubbles over the festive period, to enable families to spend Christmas Day together. However, she added she was aware relaxations of the restrictions carried added risks as "the virus won't take Christmas off" and would take the opportunity to spread.

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:13Published
Hancock hopes to begin Covid vaccine rollout in December

Hancock hopes to begin Covid vaccine rollout in December

Health Secretary Matt Hancock says he hopes the rollout of a new Covid vaccine can begin next month, with the bulk of the deployment continuing in the new year. The vaccine, developed by the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca, could prevent 70.4% of people from getting the virus and up to 90% if a lower dose is used.

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:38Published
Ashworth: Government needs plan to rollout Covid vaccine

Ashworth: Government needs plan to rollout Covid vaccine

Shadow Health Secretary Jonathan Ashworth has called on the government to create a deployment plan for Covid vaccinations, suggesting a dedicated Minister for Vaccines is needed to see the programme through. His comments come as a vaccine, developed by the University of Oxford, has been found to be up to 90% effective in preventing the virus.

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:16Published

