William congratulates Oxford University over vaccine breakthrough

Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Professor Jonathan Van-Tam has said the Oxford University and AstraZeneca vaccine is easier to use and easier to deploy over other vaccines due to the temperature it can be held at. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Interview with Jack Sommers, a volunteer on the AstraZeneca and OxfordUniversity Covid-19 trial, said it was hard to believe how quickly scientistshad developed the vaccine. Mr Sommers experienced mild side effects – aslightly raised temperature and a pain in his shoulder – while Ms Hurst feltnone at all. Volunteers receive no information about how the trial is going sohave been following the progress in the media along with everybody else. AndMr Sommers said that, while he had been very pleased to read about positiveresults from other vaccines such as that developed by Pfizer, there was aspecial feeling about this one.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:15Published
The AstraZeneca/Oxford University Covid-19 vaccine has reported interimresults from a phase 3 trial showing the jab can prevent the majority ofpeople from developing the disease. What do these findings mean for people inthe UK being vaccinated?
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 02:32Published
U.K.-based pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca and England's University of Oxford announced Monday that late-stage trials show their COVID-19 vaccine was up to 90% effective in preventing the disease. Story: https://bit.ly/397Xva7
A new study reveals a COVID-19 vaccine under development in England safely promotes an immune response against the virus. According to UPI, the vaccine is in Phase 2 of clinical trials with Astra Zeneca, and is particularly effective in elderly recipients who are over age 70. Researchers say the finding of the 'robust' responses in older people in their study is both significant and encouraging.