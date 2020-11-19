Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

William congratulates Oxford University over vaccine breakthrough

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:58s - Published
William congratulates Oxford University over vaccine breakthrough

William congratulates Oxford University over vaccine breakthrough

The Duke of Cambridge has congratulated Oxford researchers via a video callafter their vaccine was found to be up to 90% effective in preventingCovid-19.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

University of Oxford University of Oxford Collegiate research university in Oxford, England

Van-Tam: Oxford vaccine easier to use and deploy [Video]

Van-Tam: Oxford vaccine easier to use and deploy

Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Professor Jonathan Van-Tam has said the Oxford University and AstraZeneca vaccine is easier to use and easier to deploy over other vaccines due to the temperature it can be held at. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:20Published
Trial volunteer amazed by speed of Oxford vaccine success [Video]

Trial volunteer amazed by speed of Oxford vaccine success

Interview with Jack Sommers, a volunteer on the AstraZeneca and OxfordUniversity Covid-19 trial, said it was hard to believe how quickly scientistshad developed the vaccine. Mr Sommers experienced mild side effects – aslightly raised temperature and a pain in his shoulder – while Ms Hurst feltnone at all. Volunteers receive no information about how the trial is going sohave been following the progress in the media along with everybody else. AndMr Sommers said that, while he had been very pleased to read about positiveresults from other vaccines such as that developed by Pfizer, there was aspecial feeling about this one.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:15Published

AstraZeneca-Oxford COVID-19 vaccine up to 90% effective, late stage trials show

 Another potential coronavirus vaccine is showing promising results. Charlie D'Agata reports from Oxford University in England on the AstraZeneca vaccine trial.
CBS News
What does the Oxford vaccine announcement mean for the population? [Video]

What does the Oxford vaccine announcement mean for the population?

The AstraZeneca/Oxford University Covid-19 vaccine has reported interimresults from a phase 3 trial showing the jab can prevent the majority ofpeople from developing the disease. What do these findings mean for people inthe UK being vaccinated?

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 02:32Published

Oxford Oxford City and non-metropolitan district in England

AstraZeneca, Oxford say their vaccine is up to 90% effective [Video]

AstraZeneca, Oxford say their vaccine is up to 90% effective

U.K.-based pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca and England's University of Oxford announced Monday that late-stage trials show their COVID-19 vaccine was up to 90% effective in preventing the disease. Story: https://bit.ly/397Xva7

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 00:21Published

Covid 19 coronavirus: AstraZeneca says Oxford vaccine 'highly effective' prevention

 AstraZeneca said today that late stage trials of its Covid-19 vaccine developed with Oxford University were "highly effective" in preventing disease.The results..
New Zealand Herald

Phase 2 results of Oxford, AstraZeneca vaccine trial show promising results

 Scientists in England say the latest results of the Oxford COVID-19 vaccine show it's safe and provokes an immune response. It joins a growing list of vaccine..
CBS News
Astra Zeneca's 'Oxford' COVID-19 Vaccine Found Safe, Especially For Elderly [Video]

Astra Zeneca's 'Oxford' COVID-19 Vaccine Found Safe, Especially For Elderly

A new study reveals a COVID-19 vaccine under development in England safely promotes an immune response against the virus. According to UPI, the vaccine is in Phase 2 of clinical trials with Astra Zeneca, and is particularly effective in elderly recipients who are over age 70. Researchers say the finding of the 'robust' responses in older people in their study is both significant and encouraging.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:37Published

Related videos from verified sources

Ashworth: Government needs plan to rollout Covid vaccine [Video]

Ashworth: Government needs plan to rollout Covid vaccine

Shadow Health Secretary Jonathan Ashworth has called on the government to create a deployment plan for Covid vaccinations, suggesting a dedicated Minister for Vaccines is needed to see the programme..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:16Published
Coronavirus: Oxford University candidate vaccine is 70% effective [Video]

Coronavirus: Oxford University candidate vaccine is 70% effective

The vaccine was 90% effective if administered at a half dose and then at a full dose and 62% effective if administered in two full doses.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)     Duration: 01:34Published
'Encouraging news' - Hancock on UK vaccine [Video]

'Encouraging news' - Hancock on UK vaccine

The Health Secretary Matt Hancock talks to Kay Burley about the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Oxford University.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 14:47Published