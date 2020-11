Covid-19 antibodies 'last at least six months' Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:28s - Published 4 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 01:28s - Published Covid-19 antibodies 'last at least six months' Covid-19 antibodies are found to last at least six months, a new study has discovered. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 Shanghai conducts mass COVID tests at airport



Shanghai Pudong International Airport started testing all staff on Sunday night after several cargo handlers in the airport tested positive for COVID-19, the state media CCTV reported. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:42 Published on January 1, 1970 Tarun Gogoi passes away at 86



Former Assam chief minister and veteran Congress politician Tarun Gogoi passed away at the age of 86 in Guwahati on November 23. Tarun Gogoi was undergoing treatment at GMCH for post-COVID complications. Gogoi's health condition was in 'very critical' state. He had tested positive for COVID in August. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:21 Published on January 1, 1970 Study links S.D. motorcycle rally to Minnesota COVID outbreak Minnesota officials counted 86 cases that they said were related to the rally.

CBS News 1 hour ago

Related news from verified sources Covid antibodies 'last at least six months' The more antibodies people have, the lower their chances of re-infection, a study suggests.

BBC News - Published 3 days ago