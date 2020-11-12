Holiday traditions underway in downtown Terre Haute, what to expect this year with COVID-19 concerns

Global  
 

Video Credit: WTHI - Published
An annual tradition is underway in downtown Terre Haute.

Monday, a Christmas tree will be put up downtown to celebrate Miracle on 7th street.

And face masks are required.

News 10's jordan kudisch joins us live this morning from "7th street"..

She's there to show us how to get into the holiday spirit.

Good morning jordan!

Good morning alia..

And it's going to be a great day here in downtown terre haute..

That's as a christmas tree will be put up..

To celebrate..

"miracle on 7th" street.

While the actual event isn't for a few more weeks..

Organizers are getting in the spirit "now!"

You're looking at video from previous years of the event... it's a celebration meant to bring the holidays to downtown terre haute.

Local businesses are all decked out in festive lights it includes dozens of vendors, holiday contests, an ice skating rink and even music.

Organizers say the event is a great way to get into the holiday spirit and help families in need a the same time.

Coming up in the next 30 minutes..

What else this event brings... besides the pretty decorations and holiday spirit.

Reporting live in downtown terre haute, jordan kudisch, news 10.




