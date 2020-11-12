Video Credit: WTHI - Published 3 minutes ago

Monday, a Christmas tree will be put up downtown to celebrate Miracle on 7th street.

An annual tradition is underway in downtown Terre Haute.

Holiday traditions underway in downtown Terre Haute, what to expect this year with COVID-19 concerns

And face masks are required.

You're looking at video from previous years of the event... it's a celebration meant to bring the holidays to downtown terre haute.

Local businesses are all decked out in festive lights it includes dozens of vendors, holiday contests, an ice skating rink and even music.

Organizers say the event is a great way to get into the holiday spirit and help families in need a the same time.

Reporting live in downtown terre haute, jordan kudisch, news 10.