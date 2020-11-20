Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Chiefs won surprisingly close game; talks Raiders high caliber — Nick | NFL | FIRST THINGS FIRST

Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Duration: 08:15s - Published
Chiefs won surprisingly close game; talks Raiders high caliber — Nick | NFL | FIRST THINGS FIRST

Chiefs won surprisingly close game; talks Raiders high caliber — Nick | NFL | FIRST THINGS FIRST

Nick Wright breaks down the close win of the Kansas City Chiefs over the Las Vegas Raiders during the week 11 matchup.

While Nick is surprised the game was so close, he's not surprised his Chiefs won because they have the simple answer of Patrick Mahomes.

Additionally, he mentions the Raiders will be one of the best teams to miss the playoffs this NFL season.


You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Raiders' defensive tackle grew up in Chiefs Kingdom [Video]

Raiders' defensive tackle grew up in Chiefs Kingdom

Maliek Collins, defensive tackle for the Las Vegas Raiders, graduated from Center High School in Kansas City, Missouri in 2012.

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 01:17Published
MRA Title Game Preview: MRA vs Jackson Academy [Video]

MRA Title Game Preview: MRA vs Jackson Academy

MRA hopes to repeat as state champions and complete an undefeated season while the Jackson Academy Raiders will try to upset the favorite in their first MAIS state title appearance since 2013.

Credit: WAPT     Duration: 01:48Published
Clark Hunt 1-on-1: Chiefs CEO talks Raiders' move to Vegas and around Arrowhead Stadium [Video]

Clark Hunt 1-on-1: Chiefs CEO talks Raiders' move to Vegas and around Arrowhead Stadium

Hunt says he hated to see Raiders leave Oakland but Las Vegas seemed "like a logical place."

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 02:21Published