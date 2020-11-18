GOP Sen. Lisa Murkowski Tells Trump To Start Transition

On Sunday, Alaska Sen.

Lisa Murkowski of Alaska said Pres.

Donald Trump should begin the transition process to President-elect Joe Biden.

"President Trump has had the opportunity to litigate his claims, and the courts have thus far found them without merit." Murkowski was one of the first Republican senators to congratulate the president-elect.

Murkowski's statement came a day after a judge dismissed a Trump campaign lawsuit in Pennsylvania.