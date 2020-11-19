|
|
|
Noah Harris Elected As First Black Student Body President At Harvard University
Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 03:59s - Published
Due to the coroanvirus pandemic, Noah Harris needed to campaign virtually.
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Growing up in Mississippi, Noah Harris didn't picture himself going to Harvard. He said, "I just...
USATODAY.com - Published
|
Related videos from verified sources
|
Oxford students vote to ban beef and lamb, stir controversy
Members of the Oxford Student Unionhave caused a bit of an uproar aftervoting to ban beef and lamb from theuniversity’s canteens and events.On Nov. 13, the university’s studentpaper, Cherwell,..
Credit: In The Know Wibbitz Duration: 01:03Published
|
Who is Kamala Harris?
The California senator is the first female, first black and first Asian-American US vice-president-elect.
Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate Duration: 03:20Published
|
|