Noah Harris Elected As First Black Student Body President At Harvard University

Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 03:59s - Published
Noah Harris Elected As First Black Student Body President At Harvard University
Due to the coroanvirus pandemic, Noah Harris needed to campaign virtually.

