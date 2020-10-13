Dr. Oz Asks Mark Walhberg How The Pandemic Is Affecting His Family.

Last January, Dr. Oz and Mark Wahlberg had a feud over whether breakfast should be cancelled, that led to an epic face-off in Mark’s gym in California.

Today, it’s the rematch you’ve been waiting for.

Is quarantine affecting the movie star’s strength and health?

We find out.

Dr. Oz also gets an up-close look at Mark’s new fitness technique and how it works.