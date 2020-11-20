Global  
 

Governor Beshear Reports Highest Week Ever for COVID-19 Cases

Governor Beshear Reports Highest Week Ever for COVID-19 Cases

Governor Beshear Reports Highest Week Ever for COVID-19 Cases

Kentucky’s highest week ever for new COVID-19 cases surpassed the previous record week by 3,766 cases.

It's a similar story.... our tri-state counties - reporting more than 500 new cases from over the weekend.... this - after new restrictions were put in place - but despite the effort to slow the spread - state officials say - we are*still breaking records.... kentucky governor andy beshear announcing sunday - as the highest sunday*ever for covid-19 cases in the bluegrass state.... more than 2,000 new cases reported across the state..... officials say - this was kentucky's*highest week for




