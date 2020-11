"I think it's marvellous''- Brits react to vaccine news



Londoners welcomed the news on Monday that Britain's AstraZeneca vaccine for the coronavirus could be around 90% effective without any serious side effects, giving the world another important tool to.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:35 Published 18 minutes ago

British vaccine is at least 70.4% effective against Covid-19, data shows



A coronavirus vaccine developed in the UK can prevent at least 70.4% of peoplefrom getting Covid-19, according to new data. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:00 Published 7 hours ago