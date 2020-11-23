The Weeknd causes stir with bloodied and bruised AMAs appearance

Taylor Swift and The Weeknd win big at 2020 American Music Awards



Taylor Swift, The Weeknd and Dan + Shay each took home three prizes at the 2020 American Music Awards. Credit: Bang Media International Limited Duration: 01:08 Published 5 hours ago

Taylor Swift and The Weeknd were big winners at 2020 American Music Awards



Taylor Swift, The Weeknd and Dan + Shay each took home three prizes at the 2020 American Music Awards. Credit: Bang Media International Limited Duration: 01:08 Published 5 hours ago