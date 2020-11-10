Happy Birthday, Miley Cyrus!.

Global  
 

Destiny Hope Cyrus turns 28 years old today.

Here are five things you may not have known about the singer.

1.

She made her acting debut as a child in her dad’s show, “Doc.”.

2.

Cyrus originally audition for Hannah Montana’s best friend but ended up getting the lead in the Disney show.

3.

Dolly Parton is her godmother.

4.

Miley is a shortened version of her family nickname, Smiley.

5.

Her birthday occasionally falls on Thanksgiving.

