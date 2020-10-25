Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

IS teenager is a security risk, UK top court hears

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:34s - Published
IS teenager is a security risk, UK top court hears

IS teenager is a security risk, UK top court hears

A British-born woman who went to Syria as a schoolgirl to join Islamic State should not be allowed to return to Britain to challenge the government taking away her citizenship because she poses a security risk, the UK's top court heard on Monday.

Olivia Chan reports.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Syria Syria Country in the Middle East

It’s ‘sweet relief’ to be home, says US boy forced to threaten Trump in IS video

 An American boy made to appear in an IS propaganda video in Syria is back in the US and doing well.
BBC News

Syria's Assad names new FM to replace late diplomat

 Syria’s President Bashar Assad named a new foreign minister on Sunday, appointing Deputy Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad to replace a longtime diplomat who..
WorldNews

Azerbaijan's army enters region ceded by Armenia; coronavirus tears through Syria's Idlib

 Azerbaijan said its army entered the first of three regions ceded by Armenia under a Russian-brokered peace deal. Also, hospitals are overwhelmed with..
CBS News

US general says Islamic State in Iraq and Syria still long-term threat

 Although the Islamic State extremist group is battered and scattered, it cannot be fully defeated until the world finds a way to reconcile and resettle the..
New Zealand Herald

Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant Salafi jihadist terrorist and militant group

IS attack hits Afghan capital; Pompeo joins peace talks

 KABUL, Afghanistan — Mortars slammed into a residential area of the Afghan capital, killing eight people Saturday, hours before outgoing U.S. Secretary of..
WorldNews

Yazidis appoint new spiritual leader in Iraq - in pictures

 The religious minority group suffered harsh persecution under Islamic State (IS) group control.
BBC News

Current state of the Islamic State a year after its leader was killed

 It's been a little more than a year since the Islamic State terrorist group lost its leader, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, and its control over territory in Iraq and..
CBS News

Related videos from verified sources

Tik Tok asks Supreme Court to stop President Trump's order [Video]

Tik Tok asks Supreme Court to stop President Trump's order

Tik Tok is asking the federal court to stop President's Trump executive order forcing them to be sold. The president says Tik Tok poses a national security concern and he's demanding it be banned if it..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:22Published
Protests in Poland against strict abortion law [Video]

Protests in Poland against strict abortion law

On Friday protesters marched through many cities in Poland, after a top court declared it illegal to abort in cases of foetal malformation, because it is considered “incompatible” with the Polish..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:31Published