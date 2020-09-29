BTS 'Can't Wait to Meet UK Fans Again' After Cancelling Show

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has confirmed England will re-enter a tiered Covid system once lockdown ends on December 2.
However, the restrictions will be more stringent than they previously were, and will see alcohol only being served alongside substantial meals in Tier 2, and all forms of indoor entertainment and hospitality closing under Tier 3. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Professor Jonathan Van-Tam has said the Oxford University and AstraZeneca vaccine is easier to use and easier to deploy over other vaccines due to the temperature it can be held at. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon says it's "possible, likely in fact" that some households in Scotland will be able to form social bubbles over the festive period, to enable families to spend Christmas Day together.
However, she added she was aware relaxations of the restrictions carried added risks as "the virus won't take Christmas off" and would take the opportunity to spread. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Health Secretary Matt Hancock says he hopes the rollout of a new Covid vaccine can begin next month, with the bulk of the deployment continuing in the new year.
The vaccine, developed by the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca, could prevent 70.4% of people from getting the virus and up to 90% if a lower dose is used. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
The Duke of Cambridge has voiced concerns about fathers who “just don’t knowwhat to do” during a chat with men whose parenting skills have been supportedby a charity. William said he worried some fathers “don’t know where to go”for help, as he and Kate spoke to the group who have attended fatherhoodcourses run by Future Men, a London-based charity providing guidance to menand boys. The duchess has made championing the early years development ofchildren one of the main pillars of her public work and the results of herlandmark national survey about the issue are expected in the coming days.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:49Published
Daniil Medvedev barged to the head of the queue of young pretenders as the Russian captured the biggest title of his career by storming back to beat Dominic Thiem 4-6 7-6(2) 6-4 in an absorbing climax to London’s last ATP Finals on Sunday. This report produced by Chris Dignam.