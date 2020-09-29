Global  
 

BTS 'Can't Wait to Meet UK Fans Again' After Cancelling Show

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 00:39s - Published
BTS 'Can't Wait to Meet UK Fans Again' After Cancelling Show

BTS 'Can't Wait to Meet UK Fans Again' After Cancelling Show

BTS have told their UK fans they can't wait to meet them again after having to cancel shows because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking to ITV News, the K-pop stars gave a message to fans disappointed by the cancellation of the two concerts in London in July.

The band, who are from South Korea, have been in the country since the coronavirus outbreak.

Report by Shoulderg.

