Israel reports say PM met Saudi crown prince, Riyadh denies

Video Credit: FRANCE 24 English - Duration: 02:29s - Published
Israel reports say PM met Saudi crown prince, Riyadh denies
Netanyahu met MBS, Pompeo in Saudi Arabia: Israeli media [Video]

Netanyahu met MBS, Pompeo in Saudi Arabia: Israeli media

Reports say Netanyahu flew to Saudi Arabia for a clandestine meeting with the Saudi crown prince and US secretary of state.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 04:56Published

Israel PM 'flew to Saudi Arabia for secret talks with crown prince'

 It would mark the first known meeting between the leaders of the two historical foes.
BBC News

Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu meets Saudi Arabia's crown prince, Mike Pompeo

 Read full article ANI23 November 2020, 10:27 am·3-min read Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Jerusalem [Israel], November 23 (ANI): In the first visit..
WorldNews

Spy sentenced to life in U.S. prison can now return to Israel

 Jonathan Pollard was the only American to ever receive a life sentence for spying for an ally.
CBS News

Netanyahu met Saudi crown prince, Pompeo in Saudi Arabia [Video]

Netanyahu met Saudi crown prince, Pompeo in Saudi Arabia

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 03:39Published

Saudi surgeon dies at work in hospital operating room

 The Saudi man was in theatre when colleagues began to fear he was suffering heart problems.
BBC News

All-virtual G20 summit opens with Saudi Arabia as host

 In a sign of the times, the traditional "family photo" of leaders in the summit was digitally designed and superimposed on a historical site just outside Riyadh.
CBS News

Online G-20 summit lacks glam, and maybe results, amid virus

 Read full article 1/6 G20 A Disconnected Summit FILE - In this March 26, 2020, file photo released by Saudi Press Agency, SPA, Saudi King Salman, chairs a video..
WorldNews
Honeymoon over? Biden win would reset Saudi ties [Video]

Honeymoon over? Biden win would reset Saudi ties

Saudi Arabia's de facto ruler, Mohammed bin Salman, has enjoyed close ties, some would say a free pass, with Donald Trump in the White House. Joe Biden has promised that if he becomes U.S. president, that will change. Lucy Fielder reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:44Published
Introducing: Saudi Arabia's female bodybuilders [Video]

Introducing: Saudi Arabia's female bodybuilders

Some Saudi women are hitting above their weight-class in this gym in the heart of the capital Riyadh, lifting weights and throwing punches with the aim of competing.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:32Published

Israel PM Netanyahu secretly met with Saudi crown prince: reports

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu traveled overnight by a civilian jet to Saudi Arabia...
Upworthy - Published