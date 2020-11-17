PM confirms tougher Covid tier system once lockdown ends

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has confirmed England will re-enter a tiered Covid system once lockdown ends on December 2.

However, the restrictions will be more stringent than they previously were, and will see alcohol only being served alongside substantial meals in Tier 2, and all forms of indoor entertainment and hospitality closing under Tier 3.

Report by Alibhaiz.

