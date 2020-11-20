Brandon Marshall: Saints' Taysom Hill delivered in absence of Brees; stumped Matt Ryan's Falcons | FIRST THINGS FIRST

Nick Wright, Brandon Marshall and Brian Westbrook sit down to discuss the New Orleans Saints win over the Atlanta Falcons.

Marshall felt the Saints made the right choice to temporarily replace Drew Brees with Taysom Hill over Jameis Winston as Hill delivered & left Matt Ryan's Falcons somewhat stumped.

Marshall applauds head coach Sean Payton and feels Hill could be a good fit in the absence of Brees.