Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Brandon Marshall: Saints' Taysom Hill delivered in absence of Brees; stumped Matt Ryan's Falcons | FIRST THINGS FIRST

Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Duration: 04:27s - Published
Brandon Marshall: Saints' Taysom Hill delivered in absence of Brees; stumped Matt Ryan's Falcons | FIRST THINGS FIRST

Brandon Marshall: Saints' Taysom Hill delivered in absence of Brees; stumped Matt Ryan's Falcons | FIRST THINGS FIRST

Nick Wright, Brandon Marshall and Brian Westbrook sit down to discuss the New Orleans Saints win over the Atlanta Falcons.

Marshall felt the Saints made the right choice to temporarily replace Drew Brees with Taysom Hill over Jameis Winston as Hill delivered & left Matt Ryan's Falcons somewhat stumped.

Marshall applauds head coach Sean Payton and feels Hill could be a good fit in the absence of Brees.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Brandon Marshall: Saints’ Taysom Hill delivered in absence of Brees; stumped Matt Ryan’s Falcons | FIRST THINGS FIRST

Brandon Marshall: Saints’ Taysom Hill delivered in absence of Brees; stumped Matt Ryan’s Falcons | FIRST THINGS FIRST Nick Wright, Brandon Marshall and Brian Westbrook sit down to discuss the New Orleans Saints win over...
FOX Sports - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Taysom Hill to Reportedly Start at QB Against Falcons Instead of Jameis Winston [Video]

Taysom Hill to Reportedly Start at QB Against Falcons Instead of Jameis Winston

Hill will reportedly make his first career NFL start at quarterback with the Saints on Sunday.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:56Published
Report: Taysom Hill to start at QB for the Saints Sunday [Video]

Report: Taysom Hill to start at QB for the Saints Sunday

The New Orleans Saints haven’t made it official yet, but reports are out saying Taysom Hill will be the starting quarterback against the Atlanta Falcons.

Credit: WXXVPublished
Colin Cowherd on Saints decision to start Taysom Hill at QB over Jameis Winston | THE HERD [Video]

Colin Cowherd on Saints decision to start Taysom Hill at QB over Jameis Winston | THE HERD

Colin Cowherd decides if he trusts the New Orleans Saints' decision to start Taysom Hill over Jameis Winston on their Sunday game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 04:25Published