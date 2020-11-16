New COVID Restrictions Take Effect In New Jersey
New restrictions are going into effect as thousands of new COVID cases are being reported in New Jersey.
New Jersey Governor Warns Next Few Months Will Be Brutal For New JerseyGov. Murphy has ordered tighter COVID restrictions.
New restrictions in Nevada take effect TuesdayTo push back on the rising case count, new restrictions in Nevada took effect just a few hours ago. 13 Action News Reporter Sean DeLancey has the latest from the Las Vegas Strip where those new..
New COVID Restrictions Go Into Effect In New Jersey Ahead Of ThanksgivingStephanie Stahl reports.