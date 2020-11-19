Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll rises to 55,230

The Government said a further 206 people had died within 28 days of testingpositive for Covid-19 as of Friday, bringing the UK death total to 54,286.



Prime Minister Boris Johnson has confirmed England will re-enter a tiered Covid system once lockdown ends on December 2. However, the restrictions will be more stringent than they previously were, and will see alcohol only being served alongside substantial meals in Tier 2, and all forms of indoor entertainment and hospitality closing under Tier 3. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn Credit: ODN Duration: 02:03 Published on January 1, 1970 Maharashtra makes COVID negative report mandatory for people from these states; details here Maharashtra has made it compulsory for an RT-PCR negative test report for all people arriving by air, road or rail from these four states.

DNA 50 minutes ago COVID-19: 'Stubble burning made situation worse in Delhi,' says Satyendar Jain



Health Minister of Delhi, Satyendar Jain on November 23 blamed stubble burning for Delhi's situation on COVID-19. He said, "Stubble burning has made the situation worse and has contributed to increased COVID-19 deaths in Delhi. Now when the pollution level has reduced, its impact will be seen in the next 2-3 weeks." Credit: ANI Duration: 01:17 Published on January 1, 1970