Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll rises to 55,230

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has confirmed England will re-enter a tiered Covid system once lockdown ends on December 2.
However, the restrictions will be more stringent than they previously were, and will see alcohol only being served alongside substantial meals in Tier 2, and all forms of indoor entertainment and hospitality closing under Tier 3. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Health Minister of Delhi, Satyendar Jain on November 23 blamed stubble burning for Delhi's situation on COVID-19. He said, "Stubble burning has made the situation worse and has contributed to increased COVID-19 deaths in Delhi. Now when the pollution level has reduced, its impact will be seen in the next 2-3 weeks."
The Government said a further 398 people had died within 28 days of testingpositive for Covid-19 as of Saturday, bringing the UK total to 55,024. TheGovernment said that, as of 9am on Saturday, there..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:34Published