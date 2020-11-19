Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll rises to 55,230

Global  
 

The Government said a further 206 people had died within 28 days of testingpositive for Covid-19 as of Friday, bringing the UK death total to 54,286.


PM confirms tougher Covid tier system once lockdown ends [Video]

PM confirms tougher Covid tier system once lockdown ends

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has confirmed England will re-enter a tiered Covid system once lockdown ends on December 2. However, the restrictions will be more stringent than they previously were, and will see alcohol only being served alongside substantial meals in Tier 2, and all forms of indoor entertainment and hospitality closing under Tier 3. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 02:03Published

Maharashtra makes COVID negative report mandatory for people from these states; details here

 Maharashtra has made it compulsory for an RT-PCR negative test report for all people arriving by air, road or rail from these four states.
DNA
COVID-19: 'Stubble burning made situation worse in Delhi,' says Satyendar Jain [Video]

COVID-19: 'Stubble burning made situation worse in Delhi,' says Satyendar Jain

Health Minister of Delhi, Satyendar Jain on November 23 blamed stubble burning for Delhi's situation on COVID-19. He said, "Stubble burning has made the situation worse and has contributed to increased COVID-19 deaths in Delhi. Now when the pollution level has reduced, its impact will be seen in the next 2-3 weeks."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:17Published

With 118 deaths, Delhi records second highest death toll from Covid-19 in single day

According to authorities, 118 people have succumbed to the virus in Delhi in the last 24 hours,...
DNA - Published

Alert: Confirmed US death toll from coronavirus tops 250,000, the highest in world, by Johns Hopkins University's count

NEW YORK (AP) — Confirmed US death toll from coronavirus tops 250,000, the highest in world, by...
SeattlePI.com - Published


Indonesia hits half a million COVID-19 cases [Video]

Indonesia hits half a million COVID-19 cases

Indonesia has now recorded over half a million coronavirus cases and more than 16,000 deaths from the virus. Adam Reed reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:36Published
Fauci urges weighing the risks of holiday travel [Video]

Fauci urges weighing the risks of holiday travel

[NFA] The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Sunday reported 12,028,081 cases of the novel coronavirus, an increase of 184,591 cases from its previous count, as U.S. health..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 02:24Published
Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll rises to 55,024 [Video]

Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll rises to 55,024

The Government said a further 398 people had died within 28 days of testingpositive for Covid-19 as of Saturday, bringing the UK total to 55,024. TheGovernment said that, as of 9am on Saturday, there..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:34Published