Boris Johnson loses audio during virtual Commons statement

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has confirmed England will re-enter a tiered Covid system once lockdown ends on December 2.
However, the restrictions will be more stringent than they previously were, and will see alcohol only being served alongside substantial meals in Tier 2, and all forms of indoor entertainment and hospitality closing under Tier 3.
Labour's Shadow Health Secretary Jonathan Ashworth has claimed that 10 Downing Street is "totally distracted" by "infighting" and "squabbling" instead of providing leadership during the coronavirus crisis.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has confirmed all regions across England under the toughest Tier 3 restrictions will be offered a six-week surge in testing when the lockdown ends on December 2.
The mass community testing will allow those who test negative more freedom to meet up with friends and family who have also tested negative.
BTS have told their UK fans they can't wait to meet them again after having to cancel shows because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Speaking to ITV News, the K-pop stars gave a message to fans disappointed by the cancellation of the two concerts in London in July.
The band, who are from South Korea, have been in the country since the coronavirus outbreak.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated multi-storeyed flats for Members of Parliament via video conferencing, today. During his address, he said, "The long-pending issues since decades are resolved by looking for a solution and not by procrastinating it. Not only the MPs residences, but there were some other projects also that were pending since years."