Here Are the 2020 American Music Awards Winners Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:03s - Published 1 hour ago Here Are the 2020 American Music Awards Winners Here Are the 2020 American Music Awards Winners. The American Music Awards, hosted by Taraji P. Henson, took place Sunday night at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Here are some of the big winners of the evening. Favorite music video , Taylor Swift, "Cardigan". Favorite Social Artist , BTS. Favorite soundtrack , "Birds of Prey: The Album". Collaboration of the year , Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber, "10,000 Hours". New artist of the year , Doja Cat. Artist of the year , Taylor Swift. Swift holds the record for most AMA wins by a single artist with 32. She was unable to accept her award in person because she is currently rerecording her early catalog of music that was sold by Scooter Braun 0

