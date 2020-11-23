Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Here Are the 2020 American Music Awards Winners

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:03s - Published
Here Are the 2020 American Music Awards Winners

Here Are the 2020 American Music Awards Winners

Here Are the 2020 American Music Awards Winners.

The American Music Awards, hosted by Taraji P.

Henson, took place Sunday night at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Here are some of the big winners of the evening.

Favorite music video , Taylor Swift, "Cardigan".

Favorite Social Artist , BTS.

Favorite soundtrack , "Birds of Prey: The Album".

Collaboration of the year , Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber, "10,000 Hours".

New artist of the year , Doja Cat.

Artist of the year , Taylor Swift.

Swift holds the record for most AMA wins by a single artist with 32.

She was unable to accept her award in person because she is currently rerecording her early catalog of music that was sold by Scooter Braun


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Dan + Shay Win Favorite Country Song at American Music Awards 2020!

Dan + Shay are winners! The guys, Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney took home the awards for Favorite Song...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •Just Jared JrBelfast TelegraphE! Online


American Music Awards 2020 WINNERS: Music's biggest night kicks off in front of limited audience

The 30-year-old Canadian crooner - real name Abel Makkonen Tesfaye - was given the honor for album...
Upworthy - Published Also reported by •Just Jared


2020 American Music Awards: BTS, Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber, here's the complete winners list

2020 American Music Awards: BTS, Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber, here's the complete winners list The 2020 American Music Awards (AMA) aired on Sunday night from Los Angeles' Microsoft Theater with...
WorldNews - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Doja Cat Reacts To Winning New Artist Of The Year Award At 2020 AMAs [Video]

Doja Cat Reacts To Winning New Artist Of The Year Award At 2020 AMAs

While backstage at the 2020 American Music Awards, Doja Cat reveals why she was "so surprised" she won New Artist of the Year. Plus, she shares what to expect from her upcoming album.

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 02:21Published
Cardi B Makes History at 2020 American Music Awards [Video]

Cardi B Makes History at 2020 American Music Awards

Cardi B Makes History at 2020 American Music Awards. Cardi B's song, "WAP," with Megan Thee Stallion won the award for favorite song in the Rap/Hip Hop category at the American Music Awards on Nov...

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:05Published
Taylor Swift wins big at 2020 American Music Awards as she re-records her old albums [Video]

Taylor Swift wins big at 2020 American Music Awards as she re-records her old albums

Taylor Swift was among the big winners at the 2020 American Music Awards on Sunday night (22.11.20), taking home three prizes, and gave her acceptance speech from the studio where she is re-recording..

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 00:45Published