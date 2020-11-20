South Korea: Warnings of third wave as COVID-19 cases rise

BTS have told their UK fans they can't wait to meet them again after having to cancel shows because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Speaking to ITV News, the K-pop stars gave a message to fans disappointed by the cancellation of the two concerts in London in July.
The band, who are from South Korea, have been in the country since the coronavirus outbreak.
As Delhi battles its third wave of Covid-19 infections, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal compared the national capital's response to more developed cities like New York. Speaking at the 18th edition of..
