Shannon Sharpe: LeBron's Lakers addition of Montrezl Harrell outshines Clippers offseason moves | UNDISPUTED

Both LA teams have been busy in NBA free agency.

The Los Angeles Lakers officially signed Montrezl Harrell after winning 6th man of the year award with the Clippers last season.

The Lakers have also reportedly agreed to a 2-year deal to bring in Marc Gasol and they signed guard Wes Matthews.

The Clippers meanwhile made a splash by signing Serge Ibaka to a 2-year deal but they failed to bring in Rajon Rondo, who went to the Atlanta Hawks.

