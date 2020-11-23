Dolgeville superintendent search continues

Video Credit: WKTV - Published 1 hour ago

The Dolegeville Central School District has narrowed its superintendent search to two candidates.

--newcomb central school district deputy superintendent clark hults --and former thousand islands central school district high school principal joseph gilfus.

On december 2nd..... the finalists will take part in interviews with district and community stakeholders.

A virtual community forum will be live- streamed later that day.

Following the forum..... an online survey will be posted on dolgeville's school website to gather opinions from the community on the strengths and concerns for each finalist.

More information will be posted on the school's website and the district's facebook page.

