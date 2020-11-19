Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Mama and Baby Moose Play with Flag and Eat Pumpkins and Carrots

Video Credit: Viral Hog Content - Duration: 05:03s - Published
Mama and Baby Moose Play with Flag and Eat Pumpkins and Carrots

Mama and Baby Moose Play with Flag and Eat Pumpkins and Carrots

Occurred on November 20, 2020 / Anchorage, Alaska, USA Info from Licensor: Mama and baby moose were hanging out around the house.

The baby moose decided to play with the flag and take it down and fight it.

Mama moose came over to check it out and they ate pumpkins and carrots and went on their way.

No moose or people were harmed.

Carrots and pumpkins are okay for moose to eat.

The flag was properly taken care of after the moose left.


You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Baby Moose Lunch Date [Video]

Baby Moose Lunch Date

Occurred on November 10, 2020 / Anchorage, Alaska, USAInfo from Licensor: "After Halloween, I was visited by a baby moose who ate all 3 of my kids' pumpkins. I live in Alaska, and this happens every..

Credit: Viral Hog Content     Duration: 01:57Published