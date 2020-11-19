Mama and Baby Moose Play with Flag and Eat Pumpkins and Carrots

Occurred on November 20, 2020 / Anchorage, Alaska, USA Info from Licensor: Mama and baby moose were hanging out around the house.

The baby moose decided to play with the flag and take it down and fight it.

Mama moose came over to check it out and they ate pumpkins and carrots and went on their way.

No moose or people were harmed.

Carrots and pumpkins are okay for moose to eat.

The flag was properly taken care of after the moose left.