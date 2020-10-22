PM: People who test negative to be given more freedom

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said the government is working on a "special time-limited" ease of Covid restrictions for Christmas.
While admitting the festive period "will not be normal", he said people across the UK would be allowed an opportunity to spend Christmas with their loved ones. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Boris Johnson's virtual Commons statement from Downing Street was interrupted due to a technical glitch resulting in the loss of audio. The incident was met with a ripple of laughter from MPs in the chamber. Report by Czubalam. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has confirmed England will re-enter a tiered Covid system once lockdown ends on December 2.
However, the restrictions will be more stringent than they previously were, and will see alcohol only being served alongside substantial meals in Tier 2, and all forms of indoor entertainment and hospitality closing under Tier 3. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
BTS have told their UK fans they can't wait to meet them again after having to cancel shows because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Speaking to ITV News, the K-pop stars gave a message to fans disappointed by the cancellation of the two concerts in London in July.
The band, who are from South Korea, have been in the country since the coronavirus outbreak. Report by Shoulderg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
On Wednesday, people waited more than an hour and a half in line to get tested for COVID-19. Yet, doctors warn a negative test should not be a determining factor in if it’s safe to see family members..
Boris Johnson has defended the government's approach to tackling the Covid-19 outbreak, warning that an "extreme laissez faire" response, giving people greater freedom, would result in "many thousands..