PM: People who test negative to be given more freedom

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 02:14s - Published
PM: People who test negative to be given more freedom

PM: People who test negative to be given more freedom

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has confirmed all regions across England under the toughest Tier 3 restrictions will be offered a six-week surge in testing when the lockdown ends on December 2.

The mass community testing will allow those who test negative more freedom to meet up with friends and family who have also tested negative.

Report by Alibhaiz.

