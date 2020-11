Yonah White Arrested In Fatal Shooting Of Deon Brown In East Baltimore Video Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Duration: 00:26s - Published 45 minutes ago Yonah White Arrested In Fatal Shooting Of Deon Brown In East Baltimore A 19-year-old Baltimore woman has been arrested in a double shooting last month that left one man dead and another injured, city police said Friday. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like