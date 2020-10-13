Malaika Arora shows her batting skills in Mumbai

Paps snapped Bollywood divas in Mumbai. 'SOTY 2' actress Tara Sutaria was clicked at Mumbai airport. Tara looked comfy in her airport attire. Director, Farah Khan paid a visit to a salon in Juhu. Paparazzi also got hold of Malaika Arora with her adorable dog.
Famous dancer Nora Fatehi was spotted at T-series office in Mumbai's Andheri. Fatehi dolled up in a floral dress. Singer Guru Randhawa was also seen along with the actress. Both actors are set to release their music video 'Naach Meri Rani' on October 20. Managing Director of T-Series, Bhushan Kumar also posed with the actors. Meanwhile, Malaika Arora was snapped at Mumbai Airport. Actress looked sporty in her airport look while also ensuring COVID precautions.
In the latest episode of 'Aur Batao', RJ Stutee speaks to child actors who have recently been part of big projects including Ludo and Masaba Masaba. The child actors get candid and open up about their acting experiences with stars like Abhishek Bachchan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. This is a Children's Day special episode. Aur Batao is not your regular photoshopped chat show but makes hanging out with celebs a different (and fun) ballgame. Watch the full video for more.
Film critic and author of 'The World of Hrishikesh Mukherjee', among other books on Hindi cinema, Jai Arjun Singh shares six of his favourite films made under the banner of Yash Raj Films, which completes 50 years. Jai's list includes the popular, like 'Chandni' and 'Lamhe', both of which starred Sridevi at the peak of her careers, and the not so popular, like 'Jhoom Barabar Jhoom' and 'Fan', which starred popular actors like Abhishek Bachchan, Preity Zinta and Shahrukh Khan, but didn't set the box office ablaze. In this short video, he tells why he picked these six in particular as his favourites.
Superstar Aamir Khan was clicked with his daughter Ira Khan at Juhu PVR. Actor Nushrratt Bharuccha snapped in Andheri. With girl-next-door look, Nushrratt looked beautiful while posing for the camera. Actor Kunal Kemmu was seen outside Excel Entertainment office. With mask on, Kunal's casual look was effortless to carry. Actor Sharad Kelkar was also snapped outside a dubbing studio in Juhu. Meanwhile, Adah Sharma was seen with her mother at Bandra. She looked beautiful in Indian attire.
A remake of Tamil film Kanchana (2011) directed by Raghava Lawrence, Laxmii stars Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani in the lead roles and is directed by Lawrence himself. Given the kind of buzz that the film had been generating, mostly around Akshay's transgender character, Laxmii had set a high benchmark. Was it crossed? Not entirely. Or maybe not as successfully as you would have liked. Asif and Rashmi played by Akshay and Kiara are a married against their family's will, thus setting the ground for an interfaith subplot early on in the story. Asif is out to eradicate the superstitions around ghosts, by offering scientific explanations for supernatural events but later he gives in to one such situation himself when he gets possessed by a spirit of a transgender, who is set to take revenge on all those who wronged her. While Akshay is in full form, Kiara delivers a balanced performance and doesn't go overboard. The supporting cast including Ashwini Kalsekar; Ayesha Raza Mishra; Rajesh Sharma and Manu Rishi Chadha adds a tinge of wit and humor. Stealing the show in a 20-minute cameo is Sharad Kelkar as a trans woman. Music is just about okay but the song and dance numbers Burj Khalifa and Bam Bam Bholle are total paisa vasool.
Actor Alia Bhatt revisited her childhood days in a new video shared on Instagram. In the video, Alia is seen running around in a forest and playing with two kids. Alia captioned it, 'Childhood! A time when the world feels like your playground'. After months of staying indoors, the 27-year-old actor had recently resumed work. Earlier this month, Alia was joined by the Brahmastra team for a 10-day schedule in Mumbai. The fantasy drama was scheduled to release in December 2020 after several delays. The release has, however, been pushed yet again owing to Covid-19 pandemic. Brahmastra also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Dimple Kapadia. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, Brahmastra is the first instalment of an ambitious fantasy trilogy.
FIR registered against those who attacked Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officials during anti-drug raid on November 22. Deputy Director General of NCB, Mutha Ashok Jain said, "Immediately, we got police's help. With the help of police, the culprits were taken to the police station and an FIR has been registered. I must say prompt action was taken. Our two employees received minor injuries but we will continue the crackdown on drug peddlers and drug traffickers. NCB has always remained in action mode. Any enforcement agency has to be mentally prepared for such incidents and we give training to our officers."
Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani’s Laxmii is one of the worst films of 2020 Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani’s much awaited film Laxmii finally released on an OTT platform. It’s a Hindi remake of the Tamil superhit Kanchana. The film has failed to impress the audience. It boasts of an excellent cast, but the story is a complete flop with poor performances. Sadly, it has turned out to be one of the worst films of 2020.
Thousands of devotees assembled at Assi Ghat on Friday in Varanasi to celebrate Chhath Puja. People were seen wearing traditional attires and offered prayers at the ghats. This year, the festival is being celebrated amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and many devotees said that they prayed to Chhathi Maiyya to keep everyone safe from the virus. Mumbai witnessed a muted Chatth Puja after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) announced restrictions on celebrations near natural water bodies in the city, in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. Chhath puja was observed in Kolkata without much fanfare, as processions synonymous with the festival were largely missing from the city roads, and people performed rituals at the temporary ghats set up by the civic authorities while maintaining a physical distance. Meanwhile, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee were seen celebrating the festival.
Devotees on day third of Chhath Puja gathered at Takta Ghat in Kolkata. CM Mamata Banerjee also attended the Puja. Rituals were performed, and prayers were offered to sun god. Devotees took holy dip on the auspicious day. Restrictions have been imposed this year in several cities due to extant COVID situation.
