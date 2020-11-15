Assam CM Sonowal pays last respects to Tarun Gogoi in Guwahati

Former Assam chief minister and veteran Congress politician Tarun Gogoi passed away at the age of 86 in Guwahati on November 23. Tarun Gogoi was undergoing treatment at GMCH for post-COVID complications. Gogoi's health condition was in 'very critical' state. He had tested positive for COVID in August.
Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on November 15 paid tribute to slain soldier Hardhan Rai. Rai was among the five security forces personnel who lost their lives after Pakistan indulged in heavy cross-border shelling along the Line of Control (LoC) on November 13. Six civilians also died in the crossfire. In retaliation, Indian Army killed eight Pakistani soldiers and also caused extensive damage to its infrastructure.
Former Assam chief minister Tarun Gogoi's health condition is in 'very critical' state. He had tested positive for COVID in August. Gauhati Medical College and Hospital, Superintendent, Abhijit Sarma confirmed the news. "Today we've evaluated him. He's very very critical. We'd planned for a dialysis procedure but won't do it today. His condition has deteriorated from what it was yesterday," said Abhijit Sarma, Superintendent, Gauhati Medical College and Hospital.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said the government is working on a "special time-limited" ease of Covid restrictions for Christmas.
While admitting the festive period "will not be normal", he said people across the UK would be allowed an opportunity to spend Christmas with their loved ones. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Governor of the Bank of England Andrew Bailey speaks to the House of CommonsTreasury Committee about the financial and monetary forecasts for the UKeconomy in the wake of Covid-19 and the looming Brexit transition deadline.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:55Published
Actor Alia Bhatt revisited her childhood days in a new video shared on Instagram. In the video, Alia is seen running around in a forest and playing with two kids. Alia captioned it, 'Childhood! A time when the world feels like your playground'. After months of staying indoors, the 27-year-old actor had recently resumed work. Earlier this month, Alia was joined by the Brahmastra team for a 10-day schedule in Mumbai. The fantasy drama was scheduled to release in December 2020 after several delays. The release has, however, been pushed yet again owing to Covid-19 pandemic. Brahmastra also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Dimple Kapadia. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, Brahmastra is the first instalment of an ambitious fantasy trilogy.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:24Published
Speaking on the 'Love-Jihad' law, Congress leader KTS Tulsi on November 23 said love is a religion and we need to spread love, not fear. He said, "Love is a religion. Those in love don't care, they think they're bigger than oceans. You can kill them but that's not going to stop love. There were Heer-Ranjha, Sohni-Mahiwal, Sassui-Punnhun and many more. We need to spread love, not fear."
Days after a Shiv Sena leader was caught on camera asking the owner of the Karachi Sweets in Mumbai to change the shop's name, triggering massive controversy, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra..