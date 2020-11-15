Assam CM Sonowal pays last respects to Tarun Gogoi in Guwahati

Global  
 

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal paid last respects to Tarun Gogoi, who passed away on November 23 at GMCH hospital in Guwahati.

Former Assam CM Tarun Gogoi passed away at age of 86.

Veteran Congress leader's Gogoi's health condition was in 'very critical' state.

He had tested positive for COVID in August.


