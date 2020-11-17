Global  
 

Dolly Parton Donation That Helped Fund Covid-19 Vaccine

Dolly Parton donated $1 million to Vanderbilt University in the spring, and now that money has been used to help research a successful vaccine for COVID-19.


Parton's $1m donation helped fund a vaccine's trials and research into other coronavirus treatments.
A large donation made in April by Dolly Parton caught the attention of social media users after...
In April, less than a month after Covid-19 was officially declared a pandemic, Dolly Parton donated...
Dolly Parton donates one million dollars for COVID-19 research.

Playboy bosses have offered Dolly Parton the cover of the men's magazine after she confessed she'd like to mark her 75th year with a spread for the publication.

On Monday, it was revealed that Moderna's coronavirus vaccine has proven to be almost 95% effective.

