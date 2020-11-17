Dolly Parton Donation That Helped Fund Covid-19 Vaccine
Dolly Parton donated $1 million to Vanderbilt University in the spring, and now that money has been used to help research a successful vaccine for COVID-19.
Dolly Parton Donated One Million Dollars For Covid ResearchDolly Parton donates one million dollars for COVID-19 research.
Dolly Parton donated to Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine researchOn Monday, it was revealed that Moderna's coronavirus vaccine has proven to be almost 95% effective.