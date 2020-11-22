Ice Bucket Challenge Co-Creator Dead at 37

Patrick Quinn died on Sunday after a seven-year battle with the disease amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

Quinn co-created The Ice Bucket Challenge with Pete Frates, who also has ALS.

It consisted of posting videos to social media of a person dumping a bucket of ice water on themselves.

That person would then nominate others to take the challenge.

It went viral in 2014, and was responsible for raising more than $220 million in the fight against ALS.

Participants in The Ice Bucket Challenge included movie stars, famous athletes and well-known politicians.

Pat fought ALS with positivity and bravery and inspired all around him, ALS Association, via NPR News .

Those of us who knew him are devastated but grateful for all he did to advance the fight against ALS, ALS Association, via NPR News