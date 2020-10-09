Bank of England governor: No-deal Brexit likely to have longer-term effects than Covid-19

Governor of the Bank of England Andrew Bailey speaks to the House of CommonsTreasury Committee about the financial and monetary forecasts for the UKeconomy in the wake of Covid-19 and the looming Brexit transition deadline.
Governor of the Bank of England, Andrew Bailey has said the UK and EU need "a spirit of goodwill" as any Brexit trade agreement will need room for adjustments.
Governor of the Bank of England, Andrew Bailey has said despite the "rapid recovery" we saw in the summer, the UK economy is likely to end the year "10 to 11%" below where it was last year.
The UK and Canada have agreed a deal to continue trading under the same termsas the current European Union agreement after the Brexit transition periodends, in a relief for businesses fearing high tariffs. The Government said theagreement paves the way for negotiations to begin next year for a newcomprehensive deal with Canada, which has been touted as one of the benefitsof the UK leaving the bloc.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said the government is working on a "special time-limited" ease of Covid restrictions for Christmas.
While admitting the festive period "will not be normal", he said people across the UK would be allowed an opportunity to spend Christmas with their loved ones.
Actor Alia Bhatt revisited her childhood days in a new video shared on Instagram. In the video, Alia is seen running around in a forest and playing with two kids. Alia captioned it, 'Childhood! A time when the world feels like your playground'. After months of staying indoors, the 27-year-old actor had recently resumed work. Earlier this month, Alia was joined by the Brahmastra team for a 10-day schedule in Mumbai. The fantasy drama was scheduled to release in December 2020 after several delays. The release has, however, been pushed yet again owing to Covid-19 pandemic. Brahmastra also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Dimple Kapadia. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, Brahmastra is the first instalment of an ambitious fantasy trilogy.
The Governor of Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Shaktikanta Das on October 09 announced that Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is expected to decline by 9.5% in 2021. "For the year 2021, real GDP is expected..