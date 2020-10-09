Global  
 

Bank of England governor: No-deal Brexit likely to have longer-term effects than Covid-19

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:55s - Published
Bank of England governor: No-deal Brexit likely to have longer-term effects than Covid-19

Bank of England governor: No-deal Brexit likely to have longer-term effects than Covid-19

Governor of the Bank of England Andrew Bailey speaks to the House of CommonsTreasury Committee about the financial and monetary forecasts for the UKeconomy in the wake of Covid-19 and the looming Brexit transition deadline.


