Oxford students vote to ban beef and lamb, stir controversy

Members of the Oxford Student Unionhave caused a bit of an uproar aftervoting to ban beef and lamb from theuniversity’s canteens and events.On Nov.

13, the university’s studentpaper, Cherwell, reported that membersof the student council passed themotion by a two-thirds majority.They citied environmentalconcerns and requested a meetingwith university officials.“As the UK’s premier university, the nationlooks to Oxford for leadership, but Oxfordhas shown a lack of leadership in addressingclimate change,” the motion notes.“The banning of beef and lamb atuniversity-catered events and outletsis a feasible and effective strategy to help theuniversity meet its revised 2030 goal”.It also argues that banning beef and lambis part of the university’s fight against racism.“The worst effects of human activity relatedclimate change are felt by Black and Brown peoplesin the Global South, with women and disabledpeoples being disproportionately affected”.Still, not everybody has beenon board with the vote.At least one student at the student councilmeeting argued that the motion would “restrictwhat students are eating” and “decrease usageof University catering services”