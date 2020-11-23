Midmorning With Aundrea - November 23, 2020 (Part 1) [ENCORE PRESENTATION]

Video Credit: WCBI - Published 53 minutes ago

(Part 1 of 4) Thanksgiving is fast approaching, but how do you celebrate the holiday while maintaining safety during a deadly pandemic?

Gathering with family for thanksgiving is an american tradition.

But this year, health experts warn even small get togethers indoors could be risky for spreading the coronavirus.

The franklins have a long-standing tradition of all gathering together to celebrate thanksgiving.

Normally we have 30, 40 people in our house but this year with elderly grandparents and loved ones with health conditions - the family is opting for a zoom thanksgiving.

We figured we could do breakout rooms. the kids could have their own space.

The men can have their own space.

People can break into groups just to talk about different topics."

How to celebrate without spreading the coronavirus is weighing on many families.

Dr. helen boucher is with the infectious diseases society of america.

The safest way to celebrate thanksgiving is virtually so with our immediate family, the people with whom we live and keeping the group small.

I think if people do that, we have a much better chance of staving off and dealing with the surge that we're seeing now.

Small outdoor dinners with family and friends who live in your community is considered moderate risk.

Large indoor gatherings with people not from your household ...high risk..

Being indoors, in a poorly ventilated space, with a lot of people who are not covering their face, that could set up a perfect storm.

If you are planning to travel for thanksgiving, doctors say it's critical to wear a mask, wash your hands frequently, wipe down frequently touched surfaces and try and keep your distance if possible.

Even with their modified plans, this family says they have plenty to be thankful for.

"even though it' not safe to be together in doors, being able to be together.

That is enough they hope other families also choose to keep each other safe this holiday.

Another thanksgiving tradition experts say you should avoid this year.

Black friday shopping since large crowds are often unable to social distance.

The cbs series Áa more perfect unionÁ aims to show that what unites us as americans is far greater than what divides us.

This morning, an inspiring little boy from maryland who's on a mission to help those in need.

The seven- year- old reached out earlier this year to the residents of a rural indian reservation in south dakota, to send badly needed supplies.

I dream big.

You dream big?

So big that cavanaugh bell -- at four feet tall -- filled two 53-foot trailers to help people he'd never met.

How did you get // two truckloads full of supplies?

// it's magic.

It's magic?

// it's operation magic.

Operation magic.

Magic may be the only explanation that makes sense for how this maryland second grader raised more than $36-thousand dollars of food and clothing & and then, had it trucked halfway across the country... welcome to pine ridge!

... to this south dakota reservation, one of the poorest places in the nation.

What's up, guys?

Cavanaugh first saw it two years ago on a trip to mount rushmore with his mother, llacey.

They were so grateful that someone from // 1,500 miles away, that's only seven, would put together this effort.

For some kids, that would be enough for one year, but cavanaugh saw the need back home and began building these mobile pantries - he stocks with supplies -- to help ÁhisÁ community.

How much of it is coming from you, and how much of it is coming from him?

I would say, like, 95% of it's coming from him.

I'll throw out something that i think is relatively doable in my adult schedule, and cavanaugh will be like, "no, that's no enough."

It started at age four when he helped his mom send safe drinking water to flint, michigan.

Covid-19 is serious.

When coronavirus hit, cavanaugh created care packages for seniors, so they wouldn't have to go out shopping.

That's when some big names noticed.

In maryland, a 7- year-old boy used his own birthday money to buy meals for dozens of senior citizens.

I've helped 8,126 people.

What!?

So i guess you could say i've been kinda busy.

Do you get nervous talking to important famous people like kamala harris?

No.

I get shaky, and then, i'm clutch.

You're clutch.

This is cavanaugh.

Cavanaugh wasn't always that confident.

Don't ever think that you are alone.

Like he once felt -- bullied by kids in pre-school.

I had a darkness inside of me.

// and where did that darkness come from?

It was just from them being mean.

But it gave him a mission - to help others avoid feeling hopeless.

You hope people will be inspired.

Yeah.

To do what?

To just do what i'm doing and change the world.

And help other people?

Yeah.

Cavanaugh hopes eventually to be mayor -- and maybe even president.

He's only seven.

Makes you wonder what he'll accomplish when he's eight.

