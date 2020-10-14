|
Amy Adams & Glenn Close Tease 'Hillbilly Elegy'
Video Credit: ETCanada - Duration: 02:16s - Published
Amy Adams & Glenn Close Tease 'Hillbilly Elegy'
Amy Adams and Glenn Close tell ET Canada's Sangita Patel about the challenge of transforming into their complex characters in their upcoming drama "Hillbilly Elegy", streaming Tuesday, Nov.
24 on Netflix.
