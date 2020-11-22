Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Made Their Red Carpet Debut at the AMAs
After a few months of dating, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly made things official.
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly make red carpet debut at American Music AwardsMegan Fox and her rapper and actor beau Machine Gun Kelly took their new romance to the red carpet at the 2020 American Music Awards.
2020 AMAs: The Only Wrap Up You Need to Watch | Billboard NewsBTS makes the ARMY proud, The Weeknd gives an electric performance and Megan Thee Stallion shows off all ‘Body’ in a new debut act. The 2020 AMAs took place in Los Angeles on Sunday (November 22)...
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly 'set to make awards show debut' at AMAsHollywood star Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are poised to make their awards show debut.