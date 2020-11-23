Monsta X Talk New Album 'Fatal Love' & Playing 'Bad Boys' in 'Love Killa' Video | Billboard News
‘Our Beti Bachao Abhiyan…’: Shivraj Singh Chouhan on ‘love jihad’ bill in MPMadhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday said Dharma Swatantrya (Religious Freedom) Bill 2020 (the bill against love jihad) is the state's Beti Bachao Abhiyan. "It is easy to..
First Stream (12/04/20): New Music From Shawn Mendes, The Weeknd & Mariah Carey | BillboardShawn Mendes makes a grand statement, The Weeknd has a major new remix and Mariah Carey recruits Ariana Grande and Jennifer Hudson to spread holiday cheer.
Taylor Swift shares re-recording sample of 'Love Story'Swift took to Twitter to share the news.