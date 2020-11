Baker Mayfield is dropping random pop culture quotes into his interviews, and we are here for it Video Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5 - Duration: 01:12s - Published 7 minutes ago Baker Mayfield is dropping random pop culture quotes into his interviews, and we are here for it From rap lyrics to movie lines to citing a popular commercial, Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield has been enjoying dropping random references throughout his post-game quotes and they do not disappoint. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like