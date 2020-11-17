National Zoo Panda Gets A Name
The giant panda cub at Smithsonian's National Zoo has a name – Xiao Qi Ji.
The zoo announced the news on Monday (11/23) after inviting the public to vote on a name.
WEB EXTRA: Panda Cub Gets Checkup At National ZooThis panda cub just got a checkup at the National Zoo in Washington, DC. He's also about to get a name. You can vote on the zoo's website through Friday and the winning name will be announced on..
