Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

National Zoo Panda Gets A Name

Video Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Duration: 00:21s - Published
National Zoo Panda Gets A Name

National Zoo Panda Gets A Name

The giant panda cub at Smithsonian's National Zoo has a name – Xiao Qi Ji.

The zoo announced the news on Monday (11/23) after inviting the public to vote on a name.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

The National Zoo’s Panda Cub Has a Name: Xiao Qi Ji

The cub had a live birth and a social media following — everything, it seemed, but a name. Until...
NYTimes.com - Published

Public can pick a name for this adorable panda cub at the National Zoo

It's hard to believe, but a new election is upon us. The public is being asked to choose a name for...
CBS News - Published

CBS Evening News, November 18, 2020

New York City schools close as U.S. coronavirus deaths surpass 250,000; Public can pick a name for...
CBS News - Published


Related videos from verified sources

WEB EXTRA: Panda Cub Gets Checkup At National Zoo [Video]

WEB EXTRA: Panda Cub Gets Checkup At National Zoo

This panda cub just got a checkup at the National Zoo in Washington, DC. He's also about to get a name. You can vote on the zoo's website through Friday and the winning name will be announced on..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:26Published
National Zoo Asks Public To Vote To Name Giant Panda Cub [Video]

National Zoo Asks Public To Vote To Name Giant Panda Cub

The giant panda cub born at the Smithsonian's National Zoo in Washington needs a name.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:20Published
Help Name The Newest Panda Cub At The National Zoo [Video]

Help Name The Newest Panda Cub At The National Zoo

You can help name the newest panda cub at the National Zoo in DC.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 00:33Published