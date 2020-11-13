LA County restricts in-person dining due to COVID-19 cases

Video Credit: KHSL - Published 6 minutes ago

Los Angeles County announced new coronavirus-related restrictions that will prohibit in-person dining for at least three weeks as cases rise at the start of the holiday season.

### with coronavirus cases surging across the country - and our state - one major city is clamping down hard - putting additional restrictions in place it's a move that could hit business hard.

Los angeles county lawmakers are once again banning restaurants and bars... l-a county representatives say the ban will remain in effect for at least three weeks.

Owners say allowing outdoor dining has given them just enough business to stay afloat.

Many restaurants spent money trying to accommodate for the colder months.

Juan carlos anaya/ restaurant owner:you can see my employees faces right away drop when they heard the news.

People is barely surviving.

New restrictions will also impact indoor non- essential businesses including retail stores, offices, and personal care services -- they are now limited to 25 percent capacity.

Outdoor businesses like mini-golf and go- kart tracks have been limited to 50 percent capacity.

