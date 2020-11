Dr. Saahir Khan speaks to CBS2 News This Morning about a USC coronavirus vaccine clinical trial that is seeking volunteers.



Related videos from verified sources Trial volunteer amazed by speed of Oxford vaccine success



Interview with Jack Sommers, a volunteer on the AstraZeneca and OxfordUniversity Covid-19 trial, said it was hard to believe how quickly scientistshad developed the vaccine. Mr Sommers experienced mild.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:15 Published 5 hours ago Watch: Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij administered trial dose of Covaxin



Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij was administered a trial dose of Covaxin on Friday. 67-year old Vij was administered the trial dose at the Civil Hospital at Ambala Cantt. On Wednesday, Vij had said.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:43 Published 3 days ago Haryana Minister Anil Vij administered trial dose of Covaxin



Health Minister of Haryana, Anil Vij was administered a trial dose of Covaxin, an under trial vaccine for COVID-19, at a hospital in Ambala on November 20. "It is a matter of pride for us that India.. Credit: ANI Duration: 02:13 Published 3 days ago